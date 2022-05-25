General

Service recipients have been hit hard with disruption of power supply in Ilam for the past three days.

Daily service delivery has been affected after the disruption of electricity supply. The services being delivered from government offices have come to a grinding halt in the district.

Even regular services of the ward including recommendation for citizenship certificate are being invariably affected. The services of banks, financial institutions and media such as FM radio are not operational due to power disruption.

All online related works have been obstructed with power irregularities.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)'s Ilam Distribution Centre has not detected the reason behind disruption of power in the district. Centre's Chief Begraj Poudel shared that particular reason behind power supply obstruction has not been identified.

He guessed technical glitch in main line stretched to the headquarters from Ilam sub-station. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal