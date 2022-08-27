General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has demolished illegal structures created along the way from Banasthali Chowk to Dhungedhara.

Seven huts and three ladders were demolished as part of the campaign to remove illegal structures set up in public places. The KMC has been demolishing the structures set up illegally in the city since last Tuesday.

Municipal Police Chief at KMC, Raju Pande, informed that three ladders placed in public place to access personal residences and seven huts were removed.

KMC has already removed structures at Baneswhor Complex, Kathmandu Mall, 14 shops at RB Complex and a kiosk at Alfa Beta as part of the drive.

Mayor Balendra Shah had directed all concerned ones to remove the illegally raised structures in the public spaces. Those who denied the KMC direction faced action.

Earlier, the KMC had issued a 35-day public notice to all landlords and proprietors to remove illegally built structures if they had any. After they ignored the public notice, KMC took action.

Similarly, it is believed if the problem of parking lot is solved, it would help reduce traffic congestion by 25 percent in the valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal