At least 14 cartoons of fish illegally imported from India were seized and destroyed.

The unlawfully-imported fish were seized from Bharatpur metropolis-1, Rampur of Chitwan on Monday.

The Area Police Office, Ramnagar, Armed Police Force, Anptari and Fish Entrepreneurs Association jointly seized the fish containing cartoons from the Pokhara-bound night bus (Na 7 Kha 8822).

Pushna Saha, 30, of Birgunj sub-metropolis-25 was supplying the imported fish to Pokhara.

Livestock Technician of Ramnagar-based Animal Quarantine Check Post Shirsh Gautam informed that 50 to 60 percent of total 560-kg fish seized was found contaminated.

On the presence of stakeholders, the fish were destroyed at biological pit placed in National Bird Laboratory on Monday.

Chairperson of Fisheries Association of Nepal Ambika Prasad Adhikari informed that they were supporting the State agencies in their bid to seize and destroy the illegally-imported fish.

He complained that the domestic fish products are receiving less market space with the domination of illegally-imported sub-standard fish.

The Association has claimed daily around 50 tons fish were imported to the country through several checkpoints. The Association claimed they generated the data after carrying out monitoring in different checkpoints of the country.

Annually Chitwan produces 6,500 tons of fish. Almost 65 percent of the fisheries are supplied within the district, Association District Chair Khagenda Subedi shared, adding that remaining quantity is being supplied in Kathmandu and Pokhara. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal