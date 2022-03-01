General

Spokesperson of Nepali Congress Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said the interpretative declaration on Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant has dispelled the illusion and uncertainty after its endorsement by the parliament.

At a press meet organized at party central office, Sanepa, on Monday, Spokesperson Mahat viewed the interpretative declaration brought forth on MCC compact after forging consensus among the ruling coalition helped a lot to wipe out confusion and doubt on the US-aid grant. The meeting of the House of Representatives had endorsed the MCC compact along with interpretative declaration on Sunday.

NC was always devoted to dispel illusion and mis/disinformation spread among Nepali people on MCC grant, Spokesperson Mahat reminded, adding that it was now ensured that the project under MCC compact would enter implementation phase. "Untiring efforts, patience and well understanding of Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba also created a favourable atmosphere to reach conclusion on MCC compact."

Although the major opposition CPN UML did not involve in the process to endorse the compact, it was not against MCC compact, he argued.

The amount of Rs 50 billion grant to be received under MCC compact would be spent in construction and expansion of electricity transmission line and upgrading of roadways.

Source: National News Agency Nepal