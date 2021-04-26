General

CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal clarified that he was working to further strengthening the party rather than diving it.

Talking to the journalists in Chitwan on Monday, leader Nepal expressed his dissatisfaction that he was accused of creating division in the party. The former Prime Minister whined, "We are trying to make our party further strong while we are blamed of attempting to divide the party."

Nepal further clarified that they will stand by the right ideologies. He was of the view that the CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli should take back the decisions taken on March 21 this year. "The party has not been divided yet. Our opinion is that the leadership should be little flexible."

Source: National News Agency Nepal