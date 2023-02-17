General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that he was always in the forefront in defense of nationality.

Receiving a memo from the leaders of Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar this morning, the PM said that the government was committed to maintaining law and order.

During the meeting with the leaders, the PM reminded the leaders of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal that his political life was for the cause of nationality, people’s democracy and people’s livelihood and added that the his was with the agendas of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal except that of federalism.

On the occasion, leaders of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal praised PM Prachanda’s role on nationality and stated that the PM’s stance for national consensus for presidential election would ensure political stability in the country and safeguard the constitution.

The delegation led by Chairman of Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal Chitra Bahadur KC submitted the memorandum to the PM in the issues related to nationality, federalism and people’s livelihood.

Likewise, the KC-led delegation drew the attention of the government regarding the murder of four persons and incidents of lootings happening in Galkot area of Baglung in the recent time.

The PM’s Secretariat shared that the PM made a telephone call to Inspector General of Nepal Police and directed to make arrangements for security provisions to address the concerns put forth by the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal