Blacktopping of Imadol-Lamatar road – which is under expansion drive – has come to a final stage. The Kathmandu Valley Road Expansion Project sources said only 560-meter of the road with the length of around seven kilometers has remained for blacktopping.

Blacktopping has completed in other areas excluding Sanagaun area and Luvu’s bazaar area. Project chief Guru Adhikari said blacktopping will be carried out in remaining areas within mid-May 2021. As informed blacktopping is yet to be undertaken in remaining 500 meter area in Luvu bazaar area and 60 meter in Sanagaun area.

The road construction drive could not take strides in the previous years due to obstructions by locals. This year the project has gained momentum after the government decided to blacktop the road across its breadth beside the expansion, he shared.

“Some locals are still demanding compensation of the land and homes”, he said. Though a contract signed three years back was to determine the road breadth to 20 meters, blacktopping now is taking place in less than the contracted breadth area, he informed.

Physical infrastructure such as pedestrian path and drainage have not been constructed along the road due to deficit breadth area ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal