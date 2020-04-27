General

The immunization programme that was halted due to the ongoing lockdown has resumed in Baitadi district from today.

According to the Health Office, Baitadi, the halted programme was resumed after the memo circulation of the Department of Health Services. New-born children to infant upto 15 months will acquire various 11 types of vaccinations from 331 centres in the district, according to Health Office, Baitadi’s supervisor Harish Bhatta.

All the immunization programme put in place across the country had come to a halt since the nation-wide lockdown was ordered on March 24 to prevent and control the COVID-19.

Likewise, the Tdap vaccination to be administered to expectant mothers has also resumed in the district.

Source: National News Agency