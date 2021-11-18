General

The Ministry of Health and Population is to operate the rabies immunoglobulin service from all the seven provinces from November 21.

Immunoglobulin is an injectable medicine that is applied around the wound. This service would be available at Koshi Hospital of Province no 1, at Janakpur Hospital and Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital of Province no 2, at the Madan Bhandari Institute of Health Sciences and Bharatpur Hospital of Bagmati Province, at Pokhara Academy of Medical Science of Gandaki Province, at Lumbini Hospital, Butwal in Lumbini Province, at Surkhet Hospital of Karnali Province and at the Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi of Sudurpaschim Province.

Addressing a press conference organized here today, Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada said the ministry was moving ahead in line with the target of reducing death due to rabies to zero until 2030 as per the World Health Organization (WHO)'s strategy.

Minister Khatiwada stressed that people should immediately get themselves vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine if bitten by any suspicious animal since there is no medicine to cure rabies.

He added that the rabies immunoglobulin service would be expanded to all the districts on the basis of need and suitability in the next fiscal year.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel and Director of the Department of Health Services Dipendra Raman Singh provided information on the situation of rabies in the country. It was informed on the occasion that 15 to 36 persons die due to rabies every year in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal