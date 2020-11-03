General

The influence of the Westerly wind is causing light rain at some places of the hilly region of the country today.

The existing weather pattern is likely to continue till Wednesday evening in the hilly regions, it is said.

In a brief weather forecasting bulletin, the Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said that the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the country. It will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country tonight, the Division stated.

Meteorologist Manju Basi said that the weather of Kathmandu will be partly cloudy till Wednesday.

Currently, the districts of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim are partly cloudy while the weather is generally clear in other parts.

As per the latest details issued by the Division, Kathmandu recorded minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius and maximum of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest temperature with 4.9 degrees Celsius while Bhairahawa had the highest temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal