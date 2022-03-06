General

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today formed an 11-member recommendation committee to proceed with an impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana.

The committee comprises Ekwal Miya, Kalyani Kumari Khadka, Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel, Pramod Shah, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, Yashoda Subedi (Gurung), Ram Bahadur Bist, Rekha Sharma, Lal Babu Pandit, Bishnu Prasad Poudel and Dr Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe as its members.

The main opposition CPN ( UML) which has been protesting in the House for months demanding the resignation of the Speaker and disqualification of 14 lawmakers( previously from the party) as the HoR members has become a part of the committee.

The committee formation followed the agreement among political parties during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee summoned by the Speaker before the HoR session today.

The committee was formed in accordance with the Article 101 (3) and (4) of the Constitution and Rule 162 of House of Representatives.

It may be noted that political parties on February 13 registered a proposal to impeach CJ Rana at the Federal Parliament Secretariat, questioning his competency and conducts.

In a meantime, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on behalf of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba presented an annual report ( 31st) of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority ( CIAA) for the fiscal year 2077-78 BS ( 2020-21) in the lower house today.

Lawmaker Baniya suspended

Speaker Sapkota informed the today’s HoR session that CPN (UML) lawmaker Mohan Baniya has been suspended as its member beginning from February 28 following his arrest over a rape charge. He is presently in the custody of District Police Office, Banke for investigations in the case. The lower house shall meet again at 1:00 pm on March 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal