The government has said the impeachment motion against (suspended) Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has not turned null and void.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Government Spokesperson, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, made it clear that the matter would be decided through discussions in the upcoming House of Representatives as it was the concern of the sovereign parliament.

Speaking at a press meet in the Ministry today, he said, “ A report developed in the HoR following deliberations on the impeachment proposal will be discussed in the lower house to be formed ahead.”

Earlier, the Federal Parliament Secretariat dispatched a letter stating that the motion turned ineffective with the fresh election to the Member of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Rana faces the impeachment motion, labeling a set of charges against him since February 13 with a total of 98 ruling HoR members moving the Federal Parliament Secretariat to register it. He was automatically suspended from the duty with the registration of the proposal.

The previous HoR just held preliminary discussion on the topic and the recommendation committee submitted it report. Then no progress was there in regard with the document.

On December 5, Rana submitted an application to the Federal Parliament Secretariat seeking its permission to return to regular duty at the apex court. He is retiring from office due to age-limit on December 13.

Source: National News Agency Nepal