General

Chairperson of the Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav, has urged the government to implement the common minimum programmes and policy the ruling alliance had introduced. He accused the government of delaying the implementation of the common programmes.

He argued that the common minimum programmes were brought for addressing the problems of citizenship and inclusion, and effective implementation of federalism. Chairperson Yadav said it during a programme his party organized in Birgunj on Monday.

Chairperson Yadav also welcomed new entrants in his party. Influential leaders of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Rajesh Man Singh, and others quit the party and entered Janata Samajbadi Party.

The programme was presided over by Parsa district chair of Janata Samajbadi Party, Ram Naresh Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal