The import of petroleum products via the Birgunj transit, the country’s major transit point, has significantly increased this year compared to the previous year.

The import during the first six months of the current fiscal year is more by 1007,690 liters of petro products worth Rs 33.48 billion than the corresponding period last year.

The transit recorded the import of 700,835 liters of petro products: diesel, petrol, kerosene and aviation turbine fuel worth Rs 31.89 billion in the first six months of last fiscal year (2020-21) and the amount jumped to Rs. 65. 37 billion in the current fiscal year.

The import is an increase by 144 per cent while the price of the fuel imported also recorded a rise by 144 per cent. It may however be noted that the import of fuel had been impacted due to the Corona Virus last year, with industry, trade, transport and development construction sector bearing the brunt of it. As this year, these sectors did not suffer much of an impact the import has thereby increased, said Information Officer at the Customs Office Sumit Gupta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal