The volume of Chinese goods imported from the Rasuwagadhi transit point on the Nepal-China border here has increased this year compared to the previous one.

Only 14 containers carrying various imported goods used to pass through this transit point in a day following the decline in COVID-19 pandemic. These days as many as 21 such containers are transiting through this checkpoint on a daily basis, the Rasuwa Customs Office said. Hundreds of containers crossed the border daily to the Chinese towns Kerung and Pangsing to fetch the imported goods.

Nowadays, the Chinese side have started transporting the goods up to Rasuwagadhi. Before this, movement of people and goods through the ‘Nepal-China friendship bridge’ here was suspended after the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is said the imported goods are brought up to the transit point by Chinese trailers from the production company itself and various transport companies including the Musa Transport are involved in this.

The import through Rasuwagadhi transit point recently resumed from September 15 after a long hiatus. Among the imported goods are mostly readymade clothes. It is said that one Chinese container is equivalent to two Nepali containers.

Among the goods imported so far are 119 tippers of readymade clothes, 35 tippers of hydroelectricity equipment and four tippers of walnut. However, apples have not arrived until Saturday.

One hundred fifty-eight big Chinese containers have brought the imported goods up to Rasuwagadhi in the interval of 10 days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal