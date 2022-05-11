General

Imports through Rasuwgadhi checkpoint have been halted till local-level election. The local-level election is taking place across the nation on May 13.

Chief District Officer, Nabaraj Jaisi, said that the import of goods has been suspended as per the agreement between the officials of Nepal-China bordering area of completely halting the movement via the checkpoint until the completion of voting process.

According to the Border Security Post, however, readymade and hydro related goods were imported through 13 big trailers on Tuesday.

The import was closed as per the regular process of closing movement through the international checkpoint 72 hours before the voting process.

Information Officer at the Rasuwagadhi Customs Office, Timure, Bharat Adhikari, shared that all customs checking process except essential services have been postponed for few days as most of the staffs have been mobilized for election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal