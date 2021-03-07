General

Twenty-two people sitting in the written examinations for the post of police constable, on behalf of the real examinees, were arrested.

The imposter examinees were arrested by police from various examinations centres in Mahendranagar. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Commission, Dipayal Centre. The imposters had changed the photographs in the entrance card and also forged the signatures of the real examinees, DSP at the District Police Office, Kanchanpur Amar Bahadur Thapa Chettri said.

Further, investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal