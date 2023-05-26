Health & Safety, medical

Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet has directed the leadership to improve medical services and facilities of Bir Hospital in a tangible manner within a week.

After carrying out spot check at the hospital on Friday, Minister Basnet issued directive to the hospital management to introduce online ticketing system, keep hospital neat and clean, impart information about bed availability through website, expand number of beds at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and improve service delivery.

'Bir Hospital should be recognized as the best health facility of the country. Ensure online ticketing, waste management and further improvement in emergency and dialysis services within a week', the minister directed.

He also instructed the hospital management to bring into operation the nine-bed ICU of the hospital which is almost in its final preparation.

On the occasion, Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the National Academy of Medical Science (NAMS) Prof Dr Bhupendra Basnet and Bir Hospital's Director Dr Santosh Poudel shared the services and facilities being provided by the hospital.

VC Basnet pledged to bring reforms in the hospital services within a week.

Minister Basnet who returned home this morning after attending the general assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) had monitored the hospital today itself ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal