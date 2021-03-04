General

Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel has asserted that in democracy, nobody was above the people.

Inaugurating the administrative unit of Tilotamma Municipality ward no 6’s Kunjalapur in Rupandehi district on Thursday, Minister Poudel said that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led government had been working in the best interest of country and citizens.

Stating that any conspiracies hatched against the incumbent government would not kill the aspirations of the public, Poudel shared that the incumbent government was successful in bring to the mainstream CK Rawat who was into secessionist movement and Netra Bikram Chand who aimed to bring about changes through a revolt.

The Minister also pledged to provide vaccine against COVID-19 to all the Nepalis and said, “Some people did not believe us when we said we will provide vaccination against COVID-19 to all the Nepalis. As a Minister for Finance, I have arranged necessary budget that could get all the Nepalis vaccinated against the Coronavirus infection.”

On a different note, he said that Rupandehi was developing as a model zone for development and opined that people should visit Rupandehi to see what development works are like.

According to him, the D-day to inaugurate Gautam Buddha International Airport was coming very soon. Similarly, the Minister also informed that the construction of the Butwal-Sunauli-Bhairahawa, the Bhairahawa-Lumbini road were nearing completion while the Butwal-Narayangadh road was being upgraded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal