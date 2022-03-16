General

Inauguration of the Jayanagar-Janakpur railway service has been uncertain with the ordinance relating to the operation of the railway service becoming inactive.

It may be noted that preparations were underway to inaugurate the project virtually by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi just before the ordinance rendering ineffective with the prorogation of the House winter session from Tuesday midnight by the President.

According to Nepal Railway Company General Manager Niranjhan Jha, talks are underway for re-promulgating the ordinance to pave the way for the project inauguration. However, no substantive decision has been taken so far.

The ordinance relating to the operation of railway service was promulgated on December 1, 2021 by the President on the recommendation of the government. It was issued in accordance with the Article 114 (1) of the Constitution.

As per the provision, the ordinance shall be tabled at the Federal Parliament session within 60 days of the first meeting of both Houses. However, the government could not table the document relating to the railway service in the House due to continued obstructions by the main opposition CPN (UML).

Source: National News Agency Nepal