According to Province Police Office, Bishnu Awasthi, 32, of Ganyapdhura rural municipality-1 of Dadeldhura died when he was stuck into the debris while jumping off above his house. The province police office further shared that 11-year-old Ashish Kunjeda and 14-year-old Sagar Kunjeda died after the incessant rain-triggered landslide swept away the house of Bir Bahadur Kunjeda of Sayal rural municipality-6, Mellek village in Doti district.

Landslide occurred at Amargadhi municipality-1 of Dadeldhura completely damaging the house of Bhim Rawal, a local. Dewaki Rawal and Grish Rawal were injured in the incident.

The loss and damage caused by the torrential rain have yet to be ascertained. Vehicular mobility has been disrupted due to landslides in Bhasubhir and Sallaghari along the Dhangadhi-Dadeldhura Highway, Jayaprithvi Highway and Chaurapati area of Achham, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal