Various government buildings along with dozens of private houses have been waterlogged in the district headquarters Malangwa due to rainfall continued since Sunday morning.

The incessant rain has left different parts of the district including its headquarters inundated. Local traders have said several areas including BalMandir, Nagarpalika Chowk and the Bus Park have remained waterlogged following continuous rain.

Also the disadvantaged, landless squatters and backward Dalit families in the areas have been adversely affected due to monsoon rain-triggered inundation.

Water level has increased in the rivulets including Bagmati, Lakhandehi, Fuljor, Kalinjor, Banke, Manushmara and Jheem, posing threat to the human settlements.

The rivulets have also started eroding the fertile land in some areas of the district, farmers said.

However, no loss of lives and properties has been so far reported in the district due to water-induced disasters, informed Chief District Officer Mohan Bahadur GC.

If the rain continues it will potentially cause inundation in many areas, he said, urging the citizens residing in the vicinity of rivers and rivulets and the Chure region remain alert of monsoon rain and its consequences. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal