Normal life in Bajura district has been affected due to the incessant rainfall since some days. The risk of landslide has greatly increased in settlements located on steep hillsides and the transport service has been knocked off due to the obstruction of roads.

It is said scores of settlements are at risk of landslide and this has increased concern among the people.

Transport on the Balde to Martadi section of the Sanfe-Martadi highway is partially obstructed while it is completely obstructed on the Martadi-Kolti route.

The road from Baulikhola of Martadi, the district headquarters to PorakheLek (mountain pass) has been badly damaged by the runoff erosion. The Baulikhola stream has washed away the road and turned it into a gully. Similarly, the road beyond Chuthi is also washed away by landslides at various locations. Some vehicles have been stuck and stranded.

Transportation of goods, food grains and people has been obstructed due to this on the Martadi-Kolti road.

Likewise, transport also remains obstructed at Gaumul, Bhaunera, Dab Khaptad, Betalmandu, Gudukhati among other places due to the erosion and landslides that have occurred at many places on the Sanfe-Martadi road.

Gaumul rural municipality chairperson Hari Bahadur Rokaya said the occurrence of landslide and erosion has damaged the road at many places and they are not in position to repair the road until it stopped raining.

Similarly, the road near Martadi bazar has been badly damaged.

Source: National News Agency Nepal