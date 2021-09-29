General

Former Prime Minister and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) central council chairperson Dr Baburam Bhattarai said that the present coalition government formed against regression needs to be given continuity.

Addressing an awareness drive of JSP at Beshishahaar in Lamjung on Wednesday, leader Bhattarai asserted that the five-party coalition government was formed under the leadership of Sher Bahadur Deuba against the erstwhile KP Sharma Oli-led regressive government.

Referring to the revocation of ordinance related to political parties some days ago, Bhattarai assured that the incumbent government will get a full shape very soon. “Although a coalition government, it is a caretaker government in nature and goes through election.”

On a different note, he expressed his support for Millennium Corporation Challenge and viewed that the development project of the American government for the developing countries should be implemented.

He opined that we could only attain development in the country with the support from the foreign aid and said that we need to develop our country as much as making it stronger.

According to him, if we make our country stronger and powerful in support of foreign cooperation, we could deal with issues relating to Lipulek to the USA.

In another vein, he said that JSP was the only alternative force since the Congress party and communist parties were alike. “Although both political parties held the reign of the government, neither could ensure development in the country,” he said.

Similarly, JSP central executive member Hisila Yami, JSP central committee member Shivalal Thapa Magar and JSP Gandaki Province Deputy In-charge Harisharan Acharya, Gandaki Province’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Drinking Water Harisharan Acharya among others univocally called for the need to make JSP stronger.

JSP Lamjung district president Gam Bahadur Tamang shared that nation-wide awareness drive of the party was launched since August 17 to November 20 this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal