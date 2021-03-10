General

CPN (UML) senior leader Jhalanath Khanal has said now they would work towards enabling the incumbent government to complete its remaining two years' term.

Former Prime Minister Khanal said this talking to journalists while exiting from the meeting of the House of Representatives today.

He made it clear that efforts would be made to retain the present KP Sharma Oli-led government in power without taking part in the various possible 'power games' that might take place in parliament, as the party has been reinstated by the Supreme Court verdict on March 7.

The Nepal Communist party (NCP) that was formed after the unification of the UML and Maoist Centre parties had been revoked with the apex court verdict.

There was however talks of government change when NCP was in existence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal