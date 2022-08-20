General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, has said the incumbent government has been focusing its attention in the activities to create employment opportunity at home.

At a programme organised at Prakashpur of Barahakshetra municipality-10 in Sunsari, Minister Karki shared that the government is paying attention to create employment by developing information technology.

Stating that youths are compelled to go for overseas employment keeping their lives at risk in lack of employment in the country, he mentioned that the government has been carrying out different types of activities to end this.

Also the Spokesperson of the government, Karki pointed out the need of ending unemployment and poverty to develop the country.

Meanwhile, Minister Karki also inspected flood-hit areas—Barahakshetra municipality 6 and 8 in Sunsari district today itself.

The cabinet has already declared the areas as crises-hit areas and preparation is underway to provide relief to flood-affected people of the areas, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal