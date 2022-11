Key Issues

Yogendra Mandal, an independent candidate to the House of Representatives (HoR) election, emerged victorious from Morang constituency no. 5 by defeating his nearest rival Shiva Kumar Mandal of the CPN (Maoist Centre), according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer.

Winner Mandal got 21,820 votes while his nearest rival Mandal secured 17,486 votes.

Likewise, Raj Kumar Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party managed 17,390 votes in the fray.

—

Source: National News Agency Nepal