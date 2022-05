General

Independent candidate Nirmal Tandukar has been elected the chair of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Ward No. 1.

He was elected with 661 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Dhruva Tandukar of the Nepali Congress, who received 425 votes.

Chiribabu Maharjan of the Nepali Congress and Manjali Shakya of the CPN (UML) have maintained their lead in the post of mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

There are 29 wards in the metropolis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal