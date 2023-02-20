General

The Embassy of India has assisted Kidney Dialysis Machines to Nepal.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava handed the first tranche of 20 KDMs to Minister for Health and Population, Padam Giri, amidst a programme here today. On the occasion, the ambassador said the Government of Nepal demanded dialysis machines from India a year ago.

“The Embassy hopes the availability of additional dialysis machines would help strengthen Nepal’s health infrastructure,” he said.

The ambassador took time to say that various Nepal-India joint development projects are under construction in Nepal. “The Nepal–India Friendship Trauma Centre, BP Koirala Hospital and other different projects supported by India have contributed to strengthening of Nepal’s health sector.”

Under small projects, India has been assisting Nepal to build community hospitals and get medical equipment and medicines since 2023, according to the Ambassador. “Now India supports 10 projects in Nepal based in Siraha to Sindhuli.”

As he announced, the Government of India has so far provided 950 ambulances at different times and it plans to increase that to 1,000 soon.

Receiving the assistance, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Government of India for the valuable support. “Still dialysis services are not easily and largely accessible to kidney patients,” he said, pledging to properly utilise the support for the cause of the needy. The Minister also took time to acknowledge the India’s assistance during the 2015 earthquake and COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal will be receiving 200 dialysis machines from India and 20 machines were handed to Nepal in the first phase. Remaining will be coming soon. Ministry secretary Dev Kumari Guragain said the equipment will be supplied to various hospitals across the country on the need basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal