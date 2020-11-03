business, Trading

The Indian government has provided Rs 1 billion grant assistance for the implementation of house reconstruction projects in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over a cheque worth the amount to Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel at the latter's office on Tuesday. On the occasion, discussion was held on Nepal-India relations and issues of mutual interest and assistance, according to India Embassy here.

The Embassy further stated that Finance Minister Poudel and the Ambassador Kwatra held positive discussion on strengthening economic and development partnership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal