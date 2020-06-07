General

A man has died the same day he had returned from India and stayed at a quarantine. A 31-year-old man who arrived on Saturday morning at the Bhimdutta technical education institute quarantine in Patan municipality-6 died the same night, said health assistant at Patan primary health centre, Prem Sagar Bhatta.

The man had reportedly returned from Banglaore of India. After falling unconscious of a sudden, he was rushed to the health centre, where he died at around 8:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the throat swab of the person has been collected and sent to Dhangadi for testing for Corona Virus, according to the municipality’s health unit chief Madan Singh Mahara.

Thirteen others had come along with the person from India and stayed at the same quarantine.

Prior to this, a woman who had also returned from India died at the quarantine in Bhatanaha of Puchaudi municipality. The 22-year-old woman however tested negative to Corona Virus. She died on June 3.

Source: National News Agency