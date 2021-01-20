Health & Safety

The Government of India has announced to provide Covid-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Nepal. In a statement issued today by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Indian government would supply the vaccines in grant to its main partner countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar and Seychelles urging them to import the medicine produced in India.

Stating that there is no clear data on the necessity of the medicine for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the statement said that so the medicine would be available to the countries later as per need.

Source: National News Agency Nepal