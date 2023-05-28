Games, sports

India has defeated Kazakhstan to win the NSC-CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup title.

In the final match held today at the National Sports Council (NSC) Covered Hall in Tripureshwar, India defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets of 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 respectively.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nepal finished third in the competition. In today's match held for the third place, Nepal defeated Uzbekistan by 3 sets to 1.

Sri Lanka finished fifth, Kyrgyzstan sixth, the Maldives seventh and Bangladesh eighth. A total of eight different countries had participated in the competition which had started on May 22.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal