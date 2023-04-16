Key Issues

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastav, paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs, NP Saud, on Sunday.

During the meeting held at Foreign Ministry, issues of bilateral interest were discussed, the Ministry said. Minister Saud expressed belief that Nepal and India have been enjoying cordial and friendly relations for long and it would be further strengthened in the days ahead.

On the occasion, Ambassador Srivastav congratulated Minister Saud and extended best wishes for successful tenure. Minister Saud had assumed office on Sunday itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal