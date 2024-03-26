Indian Ambassador Srivastava calls on Home Minister Lamichhane



Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Rabi Lamichhane, today.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, matters related to efforts to be made to further consolidate the historical relations and persisting deep, wide and diverse geographically bound relations between the two countries at peoples’ level were discussed, DPM Lamichhane’s secretariat shared.

On the occasion, Home Minister Lamichhane said further coordination would be made on the exchange of cooperation through the existing bilateral mechanisms and process facilitation would be made for the utilization of Indian government assistance in the reconstruction of Jajarkot and Rukum-West.

On the occasion, Lamichhane stressed the need to increase the number of mechanism to screen pesticides in vegetables and fruits at border check points and improve the existing ones.

Indian Ambassador Srivastava also underlined the need to put further policy measures for t

he control of petty crimes and human trafficking along the border.

Meanwhile, DPM Lamichhane held a separate meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Tae-Young today.

During the meeting, Home Minister Lamichhane stressed the need to further deepen the bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal