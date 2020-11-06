Human Rights

Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane returned home on Friday after concluding a three-day official visit to Nepal.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Prabhuram Sharma bade farewell to General Naravane at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). General Naravane had arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday at the official invitation of CoAS General Purna Chandra Thapa to receive the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Naravane was conferred on the rank of an honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Bhandari on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, General Naravane travelled to the Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri where he shared his service experiences with the student officers undergoing training in the college.

General Naravane also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister KP Sharma Oli in the afternoon before leaving for India.

Likewise, CoAS Thapa and General Naravane, during their meeting, both alluded to the traditional bond of friendship between the two armies and concluded that the visit was successful in further strengthening the relationship, the Public Relations Directorate of Nepali Army said in a press statement.

“Discussion on enhancing and expanding areas of cooperation between the two armies including exchange of high level visits and training, within the existing framework of Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group’s Meeting on Security Issues was also held,” read the statement.

Nepali Army has believed that such high level visits will help to further cement the friendship between two armies and the two countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal