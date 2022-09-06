General

Visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also looking after the Ministry of defense.

Army Chief Pande, who is on official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepal Army Chief Prabhuram Sharma, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Deuba at the latter's office, Singha Durbar, shared PM Press Adviser Govinda Pariyar.

Earlier, General Pande visited the Shivapuri-based Military Command and Staff College today and also enquired several matters including status of the college. He had also held interaction with military command and officer-level staff in training at the college.

General Pande is scheduled to visit Muktinath Temple in Mustang on Wednesday and observe the central command headquarters of the NA in Pokhara.

On Monday, President Bidya Devi Bhandari honoured General Pande with the honorary title of the General of Nepal Army.

Source: National News Agency Nepal