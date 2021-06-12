Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Saptari police have today arrested an Indian national in possession of illegal domestic firearm. The arrested is 24-year-old Jitendra Mandal of Bogatiya, Madhubani District in Bihar State of India, Deputy Superintendent f Police, Madhav Prasad Kafle, said.

A squad of the armed Police Force (APF) from the BoP Swornapatti and led by Sub Inspector Chandra Bahadur Yasmali held Mandal from Swornapatti, Bode Barsain-9 while he was entering Nepal.

Mandal has been brought to the District Police Office for investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal