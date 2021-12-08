General

India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat has died in a helicopter crash. At least 13 people, including Rawat, were killed when an Indian Air Force MI-17V5 helicopter crashed in Kunnar, Tamil Nadu, India this afternoon.

A helicopter flying from a military base in Sulur to Wellington crashed. According to the official Twitter account of the Indian Air Force, Rawat was killed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other soldiers.

The Indian government appointed Rawat as chief of defense staff two years ago. He is a former Army Chief of India.

He was honoured with the honorary title of General of the Nepal Army on March 29, 2017.

Source: National News Agency Nepal