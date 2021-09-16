Key Issues

Altogether 32 experts in Hindi from India and Nepal participated in a webinar on 'Progress made by Hindi in 75 years of India’s Independence' held by the Indian Embassy on 14 September.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is celebrating Hindi Fortnight from 14 to 28 September, 2021, as a part of "Azadika Amrit Mahotsav", which is also celebrated in India as well as abroad as Hindi Diwas, according to a statement issued by the Embassy here today.

Deputy Chairman of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, India Anil Sharma was the Chief Guest while Dr. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, an expert on Hindi and its application in IT also participated from India. Experts from Nepal included Dr. Sanjita Verma, HoD, Hindi Department, TU and Dr. Ram Dayal Rakesh, a veteran Hindi littérateur.

The participants shared their views on ways and means to promote the usage of Hindi language globally. The experts opined that Sanskrit, Hindi and Nepali languages are very rich and are closely knit due to their shared cultural and historical background.

Every year Hindi Diwas is celebrated throughout India and abroad to commemorate the historical occasion of making Hindi as the Official language of India by the Constituent Assembly on 14th September 1949.

Source: National News Agency Nepal