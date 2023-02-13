Key Issues, politics

Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has arrived here today on a two-day official visit to Nepal. He arrived at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

The Indian Foreign Secretary has participated in the Secretary-level meeting immediately after his arrival. The foreign secretaries of the two countries will discuss various aspects of the multi-dimensional partnership between Nepal and India, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On the occasion, they will hold discussions on various topics of bilateral cooperation including those related to connectivity, power trade, agriculture, health and culture, among others.

This is Kwatra's first visit to Nepal after assuming the responsibility of Foreign Secretary of India.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said that this visit is taking place in line with the priority attached by India to its relations with Nepal under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level meetings between the two countries.

India and Nepal have historic relations based on a shared civilization.

Meanwhile, the bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been further augmented by the various infrastructures constructed with Indian assistance and the trans-border connectivity project.

It is believed that the Indian Foreign Secretary's this visit will provide an opportunity to further deepening the bilateral ties between the two South Asian close neighbours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal