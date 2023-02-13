Key Issues

Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

During the meeting held at Deuba residence in Dhumrabarahi, on Monday, various matters of bilateral interests and about further strengthening people's relations between the two countries were discussed, according to Deuba's Secretariat.

On the occasion, President Deuba said, "Our common goal is to further strengthen Nepal-India relations for the welfare of the people of two countries."

The Indian Foreign Secretary arrived here today on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Secretary called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Bimala Rai Poudyal. He also participated in a secretary-level meeting. This is the first visit of Foreign Secretary Kwatra to Nepal after assuming the post of Foreign Secretary of India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal