Secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with CPN (UML) Chairman and former Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli.

During the meeting held at Oli’s residence in Balkot, on Monday, various matters of bilateral issues were discussed, UML leader Dr Rajan Bhattarai said.

On the occasion, Chairman Oli said both the countries should move ahead by cooperating with each other since there remains deep, unique and people-to-people relations.

Similarly, Oli said that we should advance by resolving the issues, if any, through talks and dialogues.

In the meeting, Kwatra said that the two countries are enjoying a good relations.

The Indian MEA Secretary arrived here today on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. Earlier, the Indian Secretary called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Bimala Rai Poudyal. He also participated in a secretary-level meeting. This is the first visit of Secretary Kwatra to Nepal after assuming the post of MEA Secretary of India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal