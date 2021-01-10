General

A Indian youth has died in a road accident that took place at Manrasiswa municipality of Mahottari on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Rabindra Paswan of Bihar state of India, according to DSP at the District Police Office, Prakash Bista.

Rabindra was pillion riding with his village friend Saroj Paswan when Saroj lost control of the bike and met with an accident at ward no. 1 of the municipality. Seriously injured after the fall, Saroj died on the way to the hospital.

Saroj has been taken into custody for necessary investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal