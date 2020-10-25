Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested two Indian nationals on Sunday on a murder charge of 35-year-old Indian national Shahib Hussein. The arrestees are Sanu Ansari, 19, and Salman Khan, 23, of Muradabad of Uttar Pradesh in India, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Metropolitan Police Circle in Bhaktapur Tara Devi Thapa said.

Hussein, a metal worker at Bhaktapur Municipality-1, was murdered on Saturday night by Khan and Ansari after attacking Hussein with stones and bricks on his head and face, police said.

Police noticed the crime after getting information from the pedestrians this morning.

SP Thapa said that Khan and Ansari have admitted to the killing of their friend Hussein.

The police have forwarded investigations and further actions against the two.

Source: National News Agency Nepal