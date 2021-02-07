General

A team of police deployed from the District Police Office, Bara has arrested two Indian nationals for carrying Rs 4.9 million from the bordering area with India at Feta Rural Municipality ward no 5 of Kalaiya district.

Making them public today, Police Spokesperson Gautam Mishra shared that Arvind Mahato, 26, and Khamba, 14, (name changed) of Ghodasahan in Motihari of Bihar State were arrested with the Nepali currency on Saturday during the routine security check.

The duo had stashed the money in a bag and were riding the motorcycle with the registration no BR 05Tha 6417, said Superintendent of Police, Dipendra Shahi.

Shahi shared that they were arrested after they failed to give the source of the huge amount of money and the reason for carrying it.

Preparation has been made to send them at the Department of Money Laundering Investigation while further investigation into the case was underway, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal