Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has wished President Ramchandra Paudel a speedy recovery.

A message sent by Indian Prime Minister Modi wishing President Paudel good health and speedy recovery was received today, according to the Nepali Embassy in India.

President Paudel left for India today for treatment and he is receiving treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in New Delhi. President Paudel is under the observation of doctors and his health is stable.

Source: National News Agency Nepal