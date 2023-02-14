Key Issues

The visiting Indian Minister for External Affairs Vinay Mohan Kwatra called on Nepali congress leader and former home minister Balkrishna Khand on Tuesday.

Issues of bilateral interests and contemporary politics were discussed during the meeting, according to leader Khand's secretariat.

During the meeting, leader Khand had reminded Kwatra about then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long-term development plan of the Lumbini Development Trust. The Indian PM Modi then had said India would extend support to Nepal in perspective plan of Lumbini.

Similarly, the former home minister discussed the Indian assistance on allowing international air route for regular flight to Nepal's Gautam Buddha International Airport. The Indian PM Modi, during his visit to Lumbini, had assured of his initiative for the additional air route to Nepal.

Kwatra had arrived in Nepal on Monday on a two-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal. During the visit, he held separate meetings with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Foreign Minister Dr Bimala Rai Poudyal, Nepali Congress President and former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN UML Chair and former PM KP Sharma Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal