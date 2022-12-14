General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Poudel, has said knowledge of indigenous communities should be capitalized for laying foundation for prosperity. Minister Poudel said it while addressing a programme organized by the Indigenous Nationalities Commission in Lalitpur on Wednesday.

He however said research could be done on the past knowledge and skills to enrich culture. It finally contributes to national prosperity, he added. “Culture is associated with civilization,” he said, adding that culture is identity too, so protection of culture and civilization is equally imperative. He suggested that even the universities should launch research on such important issues.

On the occasion, Chairman of Tharu Commission, Bishnu Prasad Chaudhari, viewed we need to accept and protect diversity as property. He worried why diversity is not taken as strength in Nepal. Chaudhari also underscored that language and culture of indigenous people need due respect and protection.

On the occasion, National Assembly member Suresh Alemagar, viewed the formation of Commission on Indigenous Nationalities is an indicator of the success of the indigenous people’s struggle.

Similarly, Chancellor of Gandaki Province University, Prof Dr Ganesh Man Gurung, said the Commission should work as per spirit of the struggle of indigenous people.

Vice Chairman of Indigenous People’s Foundation, Gokul Ghartimagar, expressed belief that the conference would deliberate on the skills, knowledge and economic development of the indigenous people.

Vice Chancellor of the Open University, Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, viewed the formal education could recognize the indigenous language and literature.

Commission’s Chairman Ram Bahadur Thapamagar viewed time has come to mainstream indigenous people’s knowledge and skills. He argued that 90 percent of Nepali cuisines are based on indigenous knowledge.

Source: National News Agency Nepal