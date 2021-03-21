business, Trading

The Industrial Peace Nepal and Madhyapur Boys Band are organizing an industrial and trade fair-2021 on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2078 BS. It will be the sixth Bhaktapur industrial, cultural, tourism and trade fair.

The fair will be held at Sallaghari, Bhaktapur, said Chairperson of Industrial Peace Nepal, Sandip Mahat, adding that it would run from April 9 to 20.

According to him, the fair would be a grand platform for the consumers and visitors to observe and buy varieties of goods from more than 150 stalls. There will be daily essential goods, food grains, clothes, shoes, agriculture items, and handicrafts etc.

Fair coordinator Dipak Thapa said even the open volleyball competition would be held as part of the fair.

Exhibition of automobile, mobile and electrical goods, and national and international food festivals are in the list.

Source: National News Agency Nepal